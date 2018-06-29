'Understand Basics': Arun Jaitley Counters Congress On Swiss Bank Data

Arun Jaitley underlined that Swiss Banks are "no longer an ideal destination for tax evaders"

Arun Jaitley hit back at the Congress for assuming that a spike in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians was due to black money, asserting that those who participate in a public discourse must understand "basic facts".

"To assume that all the deposits are per se tax evaded money or that Switzerland in the matter of illegal deposits is what it was decades ago, is to start on a shaky presumption," Mr Jaitley said in a blog.

Mr Jaitley's rebuttal came hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the government for changing the goal posts and suggesting that the spike in Indian money in Swiss Banks is not black money. Mr Gandhi's party had followed up, pointing that Swiss Bank deposits had declined during the UPA government's tenure but risen during PM Narendra Modi's level.

The Congress's stinging jab came after the Swiss Banks reported that deposits by Indians rose by 50 per cent in 2017, reversing a three-year downward trend.

According to official Swiss Bank data, deposits by Indians have made up for a very small share of money held by Swiss banks. The latest report for 2017, news agency PTI said, has put the value of the deposits by Indians at about Rs 7,000 crore.

But Swiss Banks, once the favoured destination of tax evaders in India, have continued to be synonymous for black money in the country's political discourse.

The Union Minister also underlined that Swiss Banks are "no longer an ideal destination for tax evaders" because the Alpine nation has taken significant efforts to get out of the image of being a tax haven.