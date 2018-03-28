"Under Control", Say Police On Violence In Bengal's Asansol Internet services have been shut down in the area and prohibitory orders put in place in many parts of Asansol, including Raniganj, Jamuria and Kulti.

The West Bengal government has sent three top IPS officers to Asansol to bring under control violence that erupted in the area in the wake of Ram Navami rallies on Sunday. This on a day when parts of the town saw stone pelting, bomb throwing and houses and cars set ablaze.The state government also said no to the governor's "expressed desire" to visit the police officer who was grievously injured at Raniganj on Monday and "acquaint himself about the situation". Deputy Commissioner of Police Arindam Dutta Chowdhury is in hospital at Durgapur.In a statement, Raj Bhavan said the state government informed it that in view of deployment of police in the area, it would be "difficult to provide adequate security" to the governor. The situation is still tense there including nearby areas of Raniganj and Asansol and it is not advisable for the Hon'ble Governor to visit Durgapur," the statement added.Internet services have been shut down in the area and prohibitory orders put in place in many parts of Asansol, including Raniganj, Jamuria and Kulti.Despite the unrest, a senior minister in Mamata Banerjee's government said there was no need for paramilitary forces that the Ministry of Home Affairs offered to send while asking the state government for a report on the violence."We have full faith and confidence in our police. They are doing a good job. We don't need more forces," Mr Partha Chatterjee said.Late in the night, Police Commissioner Of Durgapur-Asansol L N Meena told news agency ANI that the situation in the violence-hit areas were under control.Trinamool Congress leaders have also pointed out that though there has been Ram Navami related violence in some parts of Bihar too but the central government has not sought a report from that state.A team of BJP leaders met governor Kesari Nath Tripathi and demanded intervention. A high level BJP team will visit the area in the next couple of days, said national secretary Rahul Sinha. The BJP MP from Asansol, Mr Babul Supriyo, rushed to his constituency from Kolkata this evening to take stock of the situation.Soon after, three top Inspector Generals of Police - SN Gupta, Vinit Goel and Javed Shamim - were rushed to Asansol. They were also the government's trouble shooters in Darjeeling.