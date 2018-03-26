2 Killed In Clashes During Ram Navami Celebrations In Bengal: 10 Facts

Two people have died in West Bengal clashes during Ram Navami celebrations (PTI photo)

Kolkata: At least two people have lost their lives in clashes that broke out in parts of West Bengal during Ram Navami processions in the last 48 hours. Violence in Murshidabad, which continued for the better part of the morning, was followed by reports of arson from Raniganj where one person has died today, police said. Another death was reported from Purulia district on Sunday during a similar celebratory march. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing the opposition of flaring up the violence, has said the matter will be dealt with strongly.