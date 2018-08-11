Under-Construction Flyover Collapses On UP Highway, Labourer Injured

UP flyover collapse: People stand beside the debris of the collapsed flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Basti

Highlights The accident occurred on a highway in Basti district Iron beams supporting the flyover appear to have collapsed A labourer, working at the site, got injured

An under-construction flyover on a highway at Uttar Pradesh's Basti district collapsed early morning today, injuring a labourer who was working at the site. He is being treated at a local hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the iron beams supporting the flyover appear to have sank into the ground, leading to the collapse. It has been raining in the area for the last two weeks.

Two people are, however, trapped under the debris of the under-construction flyover on National Highway 28, some 205 km from state capital Lucknow, news agency ANI reported. More details are awaited.

Advertisement

Last week, a portion of a service road on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway caved in after heavy rain, swallowing a car with four people. There were no casualties.

Two people are, however, trapped under the debris, reports said

In May, a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed at Varanasi, killing several people.