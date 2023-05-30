'Unconstitutional': Sitaram Yechury Supports AAP On Delhi Postings Order

"We appeal to the biggest opposition party Congress to come forward to save our constitution."

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital and extended his support to the Aam Aadmi Party convenor against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi.

After the meeting, Mr Yechury said, "We have condemned the ordinance brought by the Centre. It is unconstitutional. It is also contempt of Court. We appeal to the biggest opposition party Congress to come forward to save our constitution."

Addressing media persons on the issue of the Centre bringing in an ordinance negating the Supreme Court order, Arvind Kejriwal said that he stands with the people of the national capital.

"CPI(M) has decided to extend support to the Delhi government against the Centre's ordinance," Mr Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister said that they will challenge the Ordinance in the Supreme Court and hoped all Opposition parties will come together and support them on the issue.

Mr Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

He had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

