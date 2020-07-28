'Uncle's With You': Shivraj Chouhan's Word To Shoe Vendor's Topper Daughter

Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated a girl who scored 97% in board exams.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today congratulated a girl who scored 97 per cent in her intermediate examination.

Madhu Arya scored the third position in the biology stream in the Class 12 examination of the Madhya Pradesh state board. The girl's father is a roadside shoe seller in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

"Madhu, many congratulations and best wishes! You just concentrate on your studies. As long as your uncle is Shivraj is here, you don't need to worry," Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

"To help you achieve all your goals, government will help you in every way possible. Your dreams will definitely come true. My blessings are with you," he added in the tweet posted in Hindi.

Earlier, while talking to ANI, Madhu said she belongs to a poor family and is preparing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). She also requested for the government's help to achieve her goal.

"I have worked hard. I used to get up at 4 am in the morning and study for 8-10 hours every day. I want to become a doctor. I am preparing for NEET. I appeal to my government to support my further studies because my father does not have the resources to educate me further," she said.

