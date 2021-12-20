'Unacceptable': Omar Abdullah On J&K Delimitation Commission's Proposal

Recommendations of Delimitation Commission promote "political agenda of BJP", Omar Abdullah said (File)

The draft recommendation of the Delimitation Commission is "unacceptable" and it promotes the "political agenda of BJP", former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said today as the Delimitation Commission presented its first draft on the allocation of Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The draft recommendation of the J&K delimitation commission is unacceptable. The distribution of newly created assembly constituencies with 6 going to Jammu and only 1 to Kashmir is not justified by the data of the 2011 census," Mr Abdullah, the Vice President of Jammu Kashmir National Conference, wrote on Twitter.

"It is deeply disappointing that the commission appears to have allowed the political agenda of the BJP to dictate its recommendations rather than the data which should have been its only consideration. Contrary to the promised "scientific approach" it's a political approach," he added.

However, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh - who attended the meet of the Commission - maintained that the Commission has come out with a document that is objectively prepared.

"All associated members regardless of parties appreciated the work done by the Delimitation Commission. NC members were also satisfied by parameters followed by the Commission," he said.

The second meeting of the Delimitation Commission was held in Delhi today.

Besides Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with party leaders Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masudi and BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma took part in the meeting.