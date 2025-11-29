UN Warns Of "Far Reaching Consequences" Over Pak's Constitutional Amendments

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Friday that Pakistan's "hastily adopted constitutional amendments seriously undermine judicial independence".

In a video released on the United Nation's SNS platform, Turk said that the latest constitutional amendment, like the 26th Amendment, has been adopted without discussions with the legal community and the Pakistani people.

"Pakistan's hastily adopted constitutional amendments seriously undermine judicial independence, and raise grave concerns about military accountability and respect for the rule of law. These changes, taken together, risk subjugating the judiciary to political interference and executive control."

He addressed that these amendments "risk far-reaching consequences for the principles of democracy and rule of law which the Pakistani people hold dear".

Pakistan adopted changes on November 13 that grant powers over constitutional cases to a new Federal Constitutional Court. This takes away power from the Supreme Court, as it will now only deal with civil and criminal cases.

The Pakistani military has now entered its most powerful era, with army chief Asim Munir now acting as the country's first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) on Thursday. This places the overall control of the tri-forces in the hands of the CDF from the president and the cabinet.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari signed the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill on November 13, following its approval by both houses of Parliament. With his assent, the bill has now become part of Pakistan's Constitution.

The amendment grants lifelong immunity to the President, Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force and Admiral of the Fleet from criminal proceedings and arrest, according to the statement.

Last week, the Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan denounced the "illegal arrest and five-hour detention" of its member Farwa Askar and Pakistani journalist Alifia Sohail.

They were peacefully protesting against the 27th Constitutional Amendment outside the Karachi Press Club when they were arrested.

