Unable To Pay EMIs, Family Of 5 Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Assam: Cops

They were found dead on Sunday at their home in a village (Representational)

Guwahati:

Financial problems allegedly drove a man, his wife and three daughters to die by suicide, police in Assam's Kokrajhar district said on Monday.

The man, 45-year-old Nirmal Paul, used to run a cooking gas sub-agency and owed around Rs 25-30 lakh to banks and local moneylenders, police sources told NDTV. The family had not been able to pay EMIs for the last few months, the police added.

They were found dead on Sunday at their home in a village about five hours from Guwahati.

Those who were found dead were Nirmal Pal, his wife Mallika (40) and their daughters, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Raushan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mr Paul's eldest daughter Puja, 25, a science graduate, was a teacher at a private school while the other two were students at a local school.

The Kokrajhar unit of the All Assam Bangali Yuba Chatra Federation, however, has alleged a "conspiracy" behind the incident. They have demanded a thorough probe.

The local police took the bodies to a nearby hospital on Monday for post-mortem. They are investigating the circumstances that led to their death.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health1860-2662-345 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

