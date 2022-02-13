'Unable To Digest': Union Minister's Shark Tank Meme Post On Opposition

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared a Shark Tank India meme on unicorns

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has taken a swipe at opposition parties using a meme on the reality show Shark Tank India.

In a tweet, Mr Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, praised the rate at which Indian start-ups are becoming unicorns - privately held start-ups valued at over $1 billion - and alluded to the opposition as sulking over the growth.

"Question: What did India do once every five days in 2022? Answer: It created a unicorn," Mr Goyal tweeted.

The text on the meme reads, "India already added 8 new unicorns in just 40 days of 2022". Below is another text that says, "Opposition parties: yeh baat mai digest hi nahi kar paa raha hoon (am unable to digest this thing)".

Question: What did India do once every five days in 2022?

Answer: It created a 'Unicorn'! pic.twitter.com/cXc1Rzo5av — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 12, 2022

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Start-up India campaign in 2016, the objective was to find ways to make it easier for start-ups to launch operations and flourish. It also included streamlining the process of funding and providing tax breaks. The Union Budget 2021 extended the tax benefits for 'eligible start-ups' till March 31 this year.

In this year's Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that under a new programme, Drone Shakti, the centre will help commercialise the use of drones in different industries with the help of start-ups.

In Shark Tank India, entrepreneurs come with business ideas and a panel of judges decide whether the ideas are worth taking forward with investments.