Main Accused In Himachal Pradesh Firecracker Factory Explosion Arrested In Mumbai

Factory manager Deepak Kumar Rana was arrested on February 23.

The main accused in the illegal Una firecracker factory blast in which 11 people have died so far was arrested on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state assembly.

Rohit Puri, the accused, was arrested from Mumbai by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by DIG Sumedha Dwivedi, Mr Thakur said.

He gave the information during a discussion on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address in the ongoing budget session.

In the explosion that had happened on February 22, six migrant workers had been killed and 14 others had sustained burn injuries.

With five more people succumbing later, the overall casualty figure had risen to 11 by Wednesday.

