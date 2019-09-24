PM Modi Holds Series Of Bilateral Talks With Leaders On Sidelines Of UN Meet

PM Modi met with Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and two the leaders reviewed the India-Qatar ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Monday, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian President Giuseppe Conte and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

The prime minister arrived in New York on Sunday night to participate in the 74th session of the UNGA, after delivering an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 people belonging to the Indian community at a mega event, which was also addressed by US President Donald Trump.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assmebly, PM Modi interacted with a number of heads of state. Among them were, Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez, President of Niger Issoufou Mahamadou, Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

The prime minister discussed strengthening bilateral ties with the Italian president, particularly in the field of trade and investment, as also cooperation in the defence sector.

"Underscoring common synergies PM@narendramodi met Italian President @GiuseppeConteIT. Discussed strengthening bilateral ties, especially in trade & investment, inviting Italian SMEs to India to take advantage of low cost production, and cooperation in defence sector," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

During PM Modi's meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, both leaders reviewed the full range of ties between India and Qatar.

The Emir of Qatar also talked about the prime minister's efforts to make Yoga popular globally.

PM Modi also met with Henrietta Fore, the Executive Director of UNICEF, and underlined the efforts made by his government towards the health and nutrition of the children of India.

"Ms. Henrietta Fore @unicefchief called on PM@narendramodi on the margins of #UNGA. PM underlined the efforts made by the Government towards health and nutrition of children in India through several focused initiatives," the ministry spokesperson said in another tweet.

