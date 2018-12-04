Uma Bharti Not To Contest 2019 Polls, Says Will Work For Ram Temple

Uma Bharti currently represents Jhansi-Lalitpur constituency in parliament (File)

Close on the heels of Union Minister Sushma Swaraj announcing her decision not to contest the next Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister Uma Bharti on Tuesday said she too would not contest the 2019 election.

Uma Bharti said that although she had decided not to contest the parliamentary elections, she was not taking retirement from active politics.

"I'll start work for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and for the cause of holy Ganga from January 1," she said.

Uma Bharti currently represents Jhansi-Lalitpur constituency in parliament and is the Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation. She was also the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, a lawmaker from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, has already declared she would not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election.