Sushma Swaraj Says Won't Contest Elections Due To Health Reasons

Sushma Swaraj said it is the party that decides, but she has made up her mind not to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2019

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 20, 2018 14:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sushma Swaraj Says Won't Contest Elections Due To Health Reasons

Union Minister Sushma Swaraj said she won't contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019

New Delhi: 

Union minister Sushma Swaraj, one of the senior most leaders of the ruling BJP, has declared that she will not contest the 2019 national election.

Sushma Swaraj, the Union Minister for External Affairs, shared the decision with reporters in Madhya Pradesh, where elections will be held later this month. Reports say she cited health reasons.

"It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest the next elections," said Ms Swaraj, 66, in Indore.

She is the Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha, around 56 km from state capital Bhopal.

The veteran leader was forced to be away from work for months in 2016, after which she had a kidney transplant.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sushma SwarajMadhya Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chhattisgarh ElectionsAlok VermaGalaxy A9Assembly ElectionsLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProWardhaDiabetesYogaMaruti ErtigaAir PurfiersPollution Mask

................................ Advertisement ................................