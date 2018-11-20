Sushma Swaraj Says Won't Contest Elections Due To Health Reasons

Union Minister Sushma Swaraj said she won't contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019

Union minister Sushma Swaraj, one of the senior most leaders of the ruling BJP, has declared that she will not contest the 2019 national election.

Sushma Swaraj, the Union Minister for External Affairs, shared the decision with reporters in Madhya Pradesh, where elections will be held later this month. Reports say she cited health reasons.

"It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest the next elections," said Ms Swaraj, 66, in Indore.

She is the Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha, around 56 km from state capital Bhopal.

The veteran leader was forced to be away from work for months in 2016, after which she had a kidney transplant.