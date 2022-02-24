Ukraine And Russia: What You Need To Know Right Now

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" against Ukraine early on Thursday to eliminate what he called a serious threat.

Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

"I have decided to conduct a special military operation," said Putin. "Its goal is to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide... for the last eight years. And for this we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said.

Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk have launched large-scale strikes against Ukrainian forces along the line of contact, Russia's Interfax news agency cited a separatist spokesman as saying on Thursday.

Ukraine Defence Minister says the enemy began intense shelling of Ukrainian units in the east, military control centres and airfields.

US President Joe Biden condemned unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

US President Joe Biden will meet with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine.

European Union leaders will discuss a further sanctions package on Russia at an emergency meeting later on Thursday, the EU said in a statement.