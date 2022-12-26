'Was Under Pressure To Convert': Woman In Uttarakhand Missionary Case

Cases were filed against people associated with the missionary organisation

An important witness in the alleged conversion incident here told the police on Monday that people associated with a Christian missionary were offering to bear the costs of her marriage as well as giving her gifts to tempt her to convert, police said.

The woman, who is of Nepali origin, in a statement to the police said one Jagdish Thakur and people associated with the missionary had for days been offering to meet the expenses of her marriage and give her gifts, Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh Bhandari said.

She had come under their pressure and accepted the invitation to the programme held on December 23, she said in her statement.

They wanted to convert her, she added.

The woman's statement was taken by the police at her home and may be recorded before the magistrate if needed, the DSP said.

On Friday, villagers had clashed with organisers of the event attended by Christian clerics at Devdhung in Uttarkashi district, accusing them of unlawful conversion, officials had said on Sunday.

Cases were registered at Purola police station against people associated with the missionary organisation called 'Asha Aur Jivan Kendra' as well as five villagers, Purola Station House Officer (SHO) Komal Singh Rawat had said.

On Saturday, right-wing Hindu outfits held a demonstration at the SDM's office, alleging that Christian missionaries were converting people from Nepal coming to Uttarkashi for work by offering them allurements.

