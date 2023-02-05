UK Woman Alleges Extortion By Goa Airport Staff For Wheelchair: Report

No formal offence has been registered so far in the matter (File)

A 62-year-old British national has complained to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Goa Police against two staff members of the airport at Dabolim in the coastal state of allegedly extorting money from her to provide her wheelchair service, police sources said on Sunday.

When contacted, the Goa international airport's director SVT Dhanamjaya Rao said they are looking into the complaint and will take action deemed fit after completing the enquiry.

The Dabolim police said no formal offence has been registered so far in the matter.

The complainant, Katherine Frances Wolfe, who has mobility challenges, was travelling from Goa to London's Gatwick airport by TUI Airways flight TOM031 on January 29 following a visit to the coastal state, sources in the state police department said.

When the woman arrived at the Dabolim airport, its manager arranged for two men to assist her with her wheelchair and baggage.

"The two men that were supposed to be assisting Katherine stopped her in a random space in the airport, where she was helplessly surrounded by both of the men towering over her, angrily telling her, 'if you do not pay us, then we will just leave you here'," the complaint claimed.

The woman was allegedly made to pay Rs 4,000 to provide her the service, sources said.

She later filed the complaint through an email to the AAI and Goa Director General of Police, the sources added.

