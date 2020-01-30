Hope India Will Address Concerns About Citizenship Amendment Act, Says UK

Protests have erupted across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The UK said today that it hopes India will address the concerns of people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since the ruling party's manifesto commitment is "with all, development for all and trust of all".

Outgoing British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith said Britain is "very interested" in a visit to Jammu and Kashmir and has a standing request for it. He added that Britain had not received any request from the India to visit Kashmir. The envoy also expressed "regret" over violent protests on the premises of the Indian mission in London last year.

Asked about the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Mr Asquith said, "We have noted what the government and Mr. Modi say about 'together with all, development for all, and trust of all' (reference to sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas). I believe that is the manifesto commitment of this government."

"There is protest in every single democracy...I refer back to the 'with all, development for all, and trust of all' as the objective set by this government and I am sure that in that 'trust of all' (is) the trust that it will be addressing concerns that have been expressed about the CAA. But that is for the Indian government to deal with," Mr Asquith said.

On the anti-CAA resolutions in the European Parliament, he said parliaments as key democratic institutions have the habit to debate a variety of subjects.

On the eve of Britain's historic departure from the European Union, Mr Asquith stressed that the UK will remain the most important European partner of India. There will be an expansion of diplomatic and trade activity, he said.

Mr Asquith also expressed support for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for India.