On UK Vaccine Policy Row, Government Warns Of 'Reciprocal Measures'

The UK government's decision to not recognise Covishield is "discriminatory" and it is within the country's "right to take reciprocal measures" if the matter was not resolved, India's said today. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla this move impacts Indian citizens travelling to that country.

"The non-recogition of Covishield is a discriminating policy and impacts our citizens travelling to the UK. The External Affairs Minister has raised the issue strongly with the new UK foreign secretary. I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved," Mr Shringla said at a press conference in New Delhi.

His comments came on a day Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tweeted about discussing the matter with the British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on the sidelines of the high-level 76th session of the UN General Assembly.