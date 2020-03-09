UK-Based Woman To Contest Bihar Elections As Chief Ministerial Candidate

Pushpam Priya Choudhary announced her candidacy in a full-page advertisement which appeared in several Hindi and English newspapers in Bihar on Sunday.

The advertisement mentioned Pushpam Priya Choudhary as the President of Plurals (her party)

Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of former Janata Dal United MLC Vinod Chaudhary, has declared herself as the "Chief Ministerial candidate" for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Ms Choudhary, who is from Bihar's Darbhanga, lives in London and has announced her candidacy in a full-page advertisement which appeared in several Hindi and English newspapers in Bihar on Sunday.

The advertisement mentioned her as the President of Plurals (her party), and the chief ministerial candidate of Bihar.

Currently, the BJP-JDU-LJP coalition, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is governing Bihar.

