Ugadi 2018: Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Ugadi is the New Year's Day for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. It is celebrated in the month of Chaitra, according to the luni-solar calendar, and is considered an auspicious day that marks the New Year. People celebrate the day by decorating the house, wearing new clothes, drawing colorful patterns on floor called kolamulus, mango leaf decorations on doors called toranalu or Torana in Kannada and also doing charitable works. A special bath is followed by oil treatment on the day and a special food called pachadi is cooked in the households on Ugadi. The festive food pachadi combines all flavours - sweet, sour, salty, bitter. This is a solemn reminder that one must expect all flavors of experiences in the new year and make the most of them. In Maharastra, the day is observed as Gudi Padwa. In Karnataka, the festival is celebrated as Yugadi.



Here are some special messages to wish the New Year, Ugadi, to your family and friends:



1. A new year offers you 365 blank pages, write the most beautiful chapter of your life. Happy new year.

2. May this new year be a joyful ride for you and your family. Here's wishing you best year ahead. Happy Ugadi!

3. I pray for your and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy Ugadi!



4. This Ugadi, I'm wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter.

Happy Ugadi to you!



5. Happy Ugadi to you and your family members.6. Best wishes for Ugadi to you and your family members.

7. The raw mangoes, neem and jaggery represent the sour, bitter and sweet flavors of life. May the flavours of Ugadi fill your life in the coming year.

8. Happy Ugadi! Have a fantastic year ahead!



