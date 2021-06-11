UEFA Euro 2020: Google's Colourful Doodle Sets The Ball Rolling

Google Doodle Image: Google sets the ball rolling for UEFA Euro 2020

Google today set the mood for UEFA European Football Championship, via its doodle on Friday. The colourful doodle shows a stadium, a football, a referee's whistle and buildings in the background. The popular tournament will be held in 11 cities in the 11 UEFA countries. The tournament was originally scheduled from June 12 to July 12, 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was postponed to June 12 this year. The tournament however continues retain the name "UEFA Euro 2020".

UEFA European Football Championship starts with a match between Turkey and Italy, on June 12, in Rome's Stadio Olimpico, the largest sports facility in the Italian capital. Only a limited number of 16,000 football fans will be allowed and strict health restrictions will be in place.

The official Twitter handle of UEFA men's national team football gave a glimpse of the stadium where the first match will be played.

"It's time for UEFA Euro 2020! A staple tournament for football fans worldwide since 1960, this year is the first time in history that the tournament's 51 matches will be held in host cities across Europe-a dozen in total! It kicks off with a match between Turkey and Italy in the largest sports facility in Rome: Stadio Olimpico. So who will be dubbed the Euro 2020 champions and take home this year's Henri Delaunay trophy? Tune in over the next month to find out. Best of luck to all the competing teams!," Google wrote on its website.