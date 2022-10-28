'Udne De In Parindon ko': Anand Mahindra Quotes Urdu Poet On Twitter Takeover

Anand Mahindra's tweet elicited several reactions from Twitter users.

After months of tumultuous negotiations over buying Twitter, Elon Musk has finally taken over the microblogging platform by closing his $44 billion acquisition deal. The move has prompted varying reactions on the Internet and industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for his intriguing tweets, has also made his contribution.

Responding to Elon Musk's "the bird is freed" tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman has shared a quote by Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib. “Udne de in Parindon ko Azad fiza mein Ghalib.. Jo tere Apne honge wo laut aayenge kisi roz,” Mr Mahindra wrote while using the hashtag "Twitter Takeover".

The industrialist's post soon gained traction and elicited several reactions from Twitter users.

"Bird is still not free except for the transfer of ownership," wrote a user.

One highlighted the termination of the three Twitter executives by Elon Musk which includes Chief Executive Parag Agrawal.

Another said, “They are not only freed....escorted out Chance is rare that these birds will come back.”

Some couldn't resist appreciating the poetry. “Great poetry indeed by Mirza Ghalib,” a comment read.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter six months after making his initial bid of $54.20 per share to buy the platform. Soon after completing the deal, the billionaire changed the leadership of the company, firing the CEO Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Sean Edgett, who served as the general counsel at Twitter since 2012.

Earlier this month, Mr Musk confirmed proceeding with his original bid to buy Twitter while a Delaware Chancery Court judge gave a deadline of October 28 to wrap up the deal or else the trial will continue.

Now, Twitter will be operating as a private company and shareholders will be paid $54.20 per share.