Watch: Singer Udit Narayan's Impromptu Gig Leaves Minister Mesmerised

He also shared some pictures with Udit Narayan from their meeting

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has shared a video of singer Udit Narayan performing the evergreen track Aisa Des Hai Mera from the film Veer-Zara.

In the clip, uploaded by the minister on Twitter, Udit Narayan is singing the beautiful track. As the camera pans left, we can spot Mr Rijiju sitting on the other side of the table. It seems that the video was recorded inside the minister's office.

The video was shared with the caption, “One whole generation grew up with his romantically melodious songs and uniquely magical voice. Udit Narayan Ji made a courtesy call.”

In a subsequent tweet, Mr Rijiju also shared some pictures with Udit Narayan from their meeting. “It was nice meeting Udit Narayan Ji. Can't forget his unforgettable songs like; PapaKehte Hai Bada Naam, Ae Mere Hum Safar, Koi Mil Gaya, Pehla Nasha, Bholi Si Surat, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Mein Nikla Gaddi Leke, Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se,” he wrote.

The clip garnered more than 1.3 lakh views on Twitter. And, with Udit Narayan's glorious voice, users just could not resist praising him.

This person seemed to be envying the minister for witnessing the singer's talent in person.

Many lauded Udit Narayan for putting up a show and thanked the minister for sharing it.

“Yes, an amazing voice and an excellent personality. Udit Ji is a gifted singer,” a comment read.

One hailed the singer as an “amazing person.

For some, the performance was quite “soul touching”.

“Melodious voice, Udit Narayan Ji is my favourite,” a person said.

Udit Narayan has lent his voice for Aisa Des Hai Mera along with Lata Mangeshkar, Gurdas Maan, and Pritha Majumder.