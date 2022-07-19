Uddhav Thackeray Wanted To Rejoin NDA Last Year, Claims Team Eknath Shinde

Uddhav Thackeray -- the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra unseated by the rebellion of Eknath Shinde – wanted to rejoin the NDA last year, a leader from the rebel camp has claimed. At a press conference this evening, also attended by Mr Shinde and party colleagues in parliament, MP Rahul Shewale said in June last year, Mr Thackeray wanted to "rejoin" the NDA "but backtracked later".

Mr Shinde, who once called the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, "unnatural" and insisted on a reunion with the BJP, remained non-committal about a patch-up with Mr Thackeray.

Mr Shewale, an MP from Mumbai, has been given a leading role in the separate Sena group in parliament that is allying with Mr Shinde. Yesterday, 12 MPs wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, informing him about the group.

The split in parliament, which Mr Thackeray had been working hard to avoid, surfaced during Mr Shinde's visit to Delhi.

Last week, Mr Thackeray, urged by his party MPS, changed his vote in the Presidential race and supported NDA candidaye Droupadi Murmu instead of his first choice, the opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

Last year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had seen considerable push and pull, so much so that at one point there was talk to the BJP and the Sena getting back together. In June, Sharad Pawar, whose Nationalist Congress Party was part of the alliance, played down the differences, saying, "When a government is run, it is bound to face some issues".

Sources said a key purpose of Mr Shinde's visit is to discuss cabinet formation with the BJP leadership. The new Chief Minister took oath on June 30 with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his Deputy and they are the only two ministers in the state cabinet as of now.