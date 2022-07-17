Uddhav Thackeray Vs Eknath Shinde In Supreme Court On Wednesday

A bench headed by Chief Justice Of India NV Ramana will on Wednesday hear cases related to the dispute between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on the plea seeking disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has demanded the imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra till the constitution bench of the Supreme Court gives its verdict.

After his rebellion led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Eknath Shinde took oath as the chief minister on June 30 along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

The Supreme Court last Monday asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to not take any decision on disqualifying Shiv Sena MLAs.

Maharashtra Legislature Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat had issued show cause notices to 53 Shiv Sena MLAs. Forty of the notices have been sent to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the other 13 belong to the Uddhav Thackeray group.

Both the groups have sought the disqualification of legislators from the rival faction.

Sources say the formation of the new council of ministers might take place days after the Presidential polls, scheduled on July 18. The Maharashtra cabinet currently has only two members -- Mr Shinde and Mr Fadnavis.