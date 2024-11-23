Has Eknath Shinde Proved He Leads Real Sena? What Maharashtra Trends Show

Eknath Shinde led the mutiny that the split Uddhav Thackeray's party in 2022

As the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance surges ahead in Maharashtra in early leads, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena appears to have trumped the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in the battle to prove which is the real Sena. These are, however, very early leads just two hours after counting and the numbers may swing later in the day as counting progresses.

At 9.40 am, the Shinde Sena is leading in 53 out of the 81 seats it contested, while Team Thackeray is ahead in 23 out of the 95 it fought. Overall, the NDA is ahead in 188 seats, while the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi is lagging behind with 77.

In the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, the Shinde Sena had won seven out of the 15 seats it contested, scoring a better strike rate as compared to Team Thackeray that won nine out the 21 seats it fought on. With the Opposition's INDIA bloc scoring much better than NDA in the Lok Sabha polls, the Thackeray camp had said it had won the battle for the Sena identity. But Mr Shinde appears to have made a comeback within months.

It was a rebellion led by Mr Shinde that split the Shiv Sena in 2022 and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress. Thereafter, Mr Shinde tied up with the BJP and became the Chief Minister of the coalition government.

While there has been a buzz that the BJP may claim the Chief Minister seat this time if it scores well in the Assembly polls, a good show would give Mr Shinde larger say in government formation.

Among the key seats witnessing a Sena vs Sena fight is Worli, where Uddhav Thackeray's son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray is taking on Congress turncoat and former Union Minister Milind Deora. Currently, Mr Thackeray is leading in the Mumbai seat.