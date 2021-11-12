Uddhav Thackeray Undergoes Spine Surgery, Doing Well: Chief Minister's Office

Uddhav Thackeray has successfully undergone a cervical spine surgery.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray successfully underwent cervical spine surgery at the Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital, his office said on Friday.

Mr Thackeray (61) has been moved to a ward after his surgery, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoting two doctors of the hospital - Ajit Desai and Shekhar Bhojraj.

"The doctors said he was stable during the surgery and has been doing well," the statement said.

Dr Desai is a cardiologist, while Dr Bhojraj is a spine surgeon.

On Wednesday, Mr Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated.

Earlier this week, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar.