Launch Of Covid Vaccine A 'Revolutionary Step': Uddhav Thackeray

People must continue wearing masks in public places, Uddhav Thackeray said (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday called the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive a revolutionary step.

Launching the vaccination drive at the COVID-19 care centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the Chief Minister said the "corona warriors" had selflessly treated the COVID-19 patients when there was no remedy available.

"Those days still give me shivers. The situation was really adverse and grim then. Hospitals were flooded with COVID-19 patients. How to proceed was a big question before everyone and no solution was in sight. Everyone was under pressure because of the situation," he said.

Mr Thackeray said it was due to the efforts of health workers and corona warriors that this COVID-19 centre now has no patient to treat.

"I hope that the number of Covid care centres without patients becomes more in the coming days," he said.

"As you are aware, not just in Mumbai but everywhere in the world, the existing infrastructure of hospitals fell short to treat COVID-19 patients. This COVID-19 care centre was erected on a war footing in just 15 days," he said.

Appealing to the people to not let their guard down even though vaccines are being made available, the Chief Minister said that "wearing a face mask is the best vaccine available".

"People must continue wearing masks in public places even after receiving vaccine doses. The way COVID-19 cases have once again been found in large numbers in some of the countries, we may face a similar situation."