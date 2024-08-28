Corruption Has Peaked Under Mahayuti Government: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray alleged that corruption has peaked under the Mahayuti dispensation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led government over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue, alleging that corruption has peaked under the Mahayuti dispensation.

A 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Addressing a press conference here with NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, Mr Thackeray said the government's claim that the statue collapsed due to gusty winds is "height of shamelessness".

To protest against the government, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will take out a march from Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway of India in south Mumbai on September 1, the former chief minister said.

"Those creating obstructions in the MVA's morcha today in Malvan against the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue are betrayers of the warrior king," he said.

He was referring to a clash between the workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP MP Narayan Rane after a MVA delegation went to Rajkot fort.

