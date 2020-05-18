Maharashtra Won't Ease Lockdown, But Green Zones Will See More Activity

Uddhav Thackeray said we are slowly starting to open up green zones (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the high number of coronavirus cases in the state made it impossible to ease restrictions in the state. Green zones, however, will see more action. To keep green zones as they are is a "challenge", but still, his government has given permission for opening 50,000 industries. "We are slowly starting to open up green zones," he said a day after the Centre allowed the states to make their own decisions on the lockdown.

"Because of the lockdown, we have managed to control the rise in cases. Even though we have not broken the chain, we are trying," the Chief Minster said.

Maharashtra has more than 33,000 cases of coronavirus – the maximum in the country. Its capital Mumbai has more than 20,000 cases. The rest of the bulk is spread across urban centres of Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Aurangabad