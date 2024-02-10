'Uddhav Thackeray Has Lost Mental Balance': D Fadnavis On 'Mentally Ill' Jab

Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray traded barbs over the recent shootings in Maharashtra (File)

Amid allegations of deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday called Devendra Fadnavis a "mentally ill" Home Minister over his "dog coming under vehicle" remark while countering the Opposition's charge.

Mr Fadnavis hit back, saying it seems Uddhav Thackeray has lost his "mental balance" and that he is praying for his recovery.

The opposition parties have demanded Mr Fadnavis' resignation in the wake of two incidents of shootings.

The state witnessed the murder of a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on Facebook live in Mumbai, days after a BJP MLA opened fire on his rival from Shiv Sena inside a police station in the state's Thane district.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai earlier in the day, Mr Thackeray called Mr Fadnavis "cruel" for his remarks on the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was shot dead by one Mauris Noronha over past disputes. "The state has a mentally ill Home Minister," said former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Devendra Fadnavis earlier said that Mr Ghosalkar's killing was a serious incident, but "even if a dog were to come under a vehicle, they (Opposition) will seek the Home Minister's resignation".

"Considering his (Uddhav Thackeray's) language and words, I think that he has lost his mental balance. I will not give any reaction to anything regarding him. I will pray to God and say, 'Uddhavji, get well soon'," Mr Fadnavis said.

