Uddhav Thackeray Explains Why A Convenor 'Not Needed' For INDIA Bloc

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said there was no need for a convenor of the opposition bloc INDIA as it has coordination committees that would work on the basis of consensus.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting of the bloc in Mumbai, the former Maharashtra chief minister also said the logo of INDIA was put on hold so that people's suggestions could be sought.

"There was a suggestion that we take people's views on the logo since this fight is for the cause of the people. We will seek their suggestions within a given timeframe and can come up with a better logo," he said.

"There is no confusion about the logo. We had two-three logos ready but put the unveiling on hold because everyone liked the suggestion that we go to the people. People's participation will be with us from day one," he asserted.

Speaking about the post of convenor for the bloc, Mr Thackeray said there will be a coordination committee in each state, which "will be the easy way forward".

Asserting that the INDIA alliance has taken a step forward, he said, "We have decided to ensure one-on-one fight (against the ruling BJP-led NDA) wherever possible." In Maharashtra, the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) has joined the bloc and talks are underway with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, while coordination committees in other states will discuss likewise (to bring more parties into the fold), the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief informed.

These committees will report to the president of the respective alliance partners, Mr Thackeray added.

He was speaking to reporters after interacting with functionaries of the labour union, which is affiliated to his party, of the suburban hotel that hosted the INDIA meet.

Mr Thackeray said the two-day deliberations of a wide array of opposition parties was a success.

A date for the next meeting of the INDIA bloc was not announced at the end of these deliberations since it was not needed as all the leaders would directly go to the people, he said.

A joint public rally might be held soon, while gatherings will be held in every state, Mr Thackeray told reporters.

He also said holding a special session of Parliament during Ganpati festivities was wrong, and asked if this government (at the Centre) was "anti-Hindu".

"Lord Ganesh is called vighnaharta (remover of obstacles). We hope with his arrival the nation's troubles will end," he said in an apparent swipe at the ruling dispensation.

On Thursday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the Union government had convened a special five-day session of the Parliament from September 18 to 22.

