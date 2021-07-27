PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee Lead Birthday Wishes For Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray turned 61 today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Chief Ministers wished Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today on his 61st birthday.

"Birthday greetings to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," tweeted PM Modi, tagging the official handle of the office of the Chief Minister.

Birthday greetings to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished Mr Thackeray on Twitter and said that she was praying for his well-being. "Wishing Uddhav Thackeray a very happy birthday! Praying for your health and well-being, always," she wrote.

Wishing Uddhav Thackeray a very happy birthday! Praying for your health and well-being, always. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 27, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, also conveyed his wishes to Mr Thackeray on the micro-blogging site. "Heartiest greetings to Maharashtra Chief Minister Sri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life ahead," wrote Mr Sarma.

Heartiest greetings to Maharashtra CM Sri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday.



Wishing him a long & healthy life ahead. @OfficeofUT@CMOMaharashtra — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 27, 2021

Conrad Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, wrote in a tweet, "Wishing Sh. Uddhav Thackeray ji good health and long life on his birthday. May the Almighty bless him abundantly."

Wishing Sh. Uddhav Thackeray ji good health and long life on his birthday. May the Almighty bless him abundantly.@OfficeofUT — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 27, 2021

The official Twitter account of the British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai also conveyed their wishes on the occasion. The tweet said, "We send our best wishes to Hon'ble @CMOMaharashtra UddhavThackeray on his 61st birthday today."

The tweet also paid respect to those affected by the rain and flood in parts of the state. "We also take this moment to offer our condolences to all those affected by the flooding in Maharashtra & commend all those involved in the emergency response."

We send our best wishes to Hon'ble @CMOMaharashtra#UddhavThackeray on his 61st birthday today.



We also take this moment to offer our condolences to all those affected by the flooding in Maharashtra & commend all those involved in the emergency response.@OfficeofUT — UK in Mumbai ???????????????? (@UKinMumbai) July 27, 2021

Uddhav Thackeray is the son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. He has been the Chief Minister of Maharashtra since November 2019.