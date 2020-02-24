Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray Send 'Chadar' To Ajmer Sharif

Uddhav Thackeray sent the 'chadar' to seek blessings for the welfare for the state and country.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his minister-son Aaditya Thackeray today sent a 'chadar' to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif dargah on behalf of their party Shiv Sena.

Mr Thackeray sent the 'chadar' (sacred sheet) to seek blessings for the welfare for the state and country.

"This is the 7th consecutive year the Shiv Sena is offering the 'chadar' to the shrine, and every year Ajmer Dargah has offered Shiv Sena party's 'chadar' first," Rahul Kanal, a member of the party's youth wing, Yuva Sena, told NDTV.

The Shiv Sena came to power in Maharashtra last year after joining hands with their ideological rivals Nationalist Congress party and the Congress.

Sena, a longtime ally of the BJP, accused its former partner of going back on the promise of sharing the Chief Minister's post for half the term, which is two-and-a-half years.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also handed over a 'chadar' be offered at the Ajmer Sharif dargah.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a Sufi shrine of the revered Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, located at Ajmer in Rajasthan.

The shrine has Chishti's grave which is called a 'Maqbara'. It is visited by people from all faiths who believe that prayers made at the 'dargah' are fulfilled.