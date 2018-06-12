Udaipur Woman Delivers Baby On Road As Ambulance Arrives Late Badrilal Meena's wife Nanudi, residing in Sera gram panchayat in Udaipur district, was pregnant. As she complained of labour pains, her husband decided to take her to hospital on his bike through hilly terrain.

Share EMAIL PRINT The doctor termed it a case of ignorance and not apathy. (File) Jaipur: In a state ruled by a woman Chief Minister, a case of alleged medical apathy has surfaced in Rajasthan where a woman delivered a baby on the road in Udaipur district as an ambulance failed to reach on time.



According to information, Badrilal Meena's wife Nanudi, residing in Sera gram panchayat in Udaipur district, was pregnant. As she complained of labour pains, her husband decided to take her to hospital on his bike through hilly terrain.



On the way, her pain intensified and the man had to stop the bike on the main road and dialled 108 to call the ambulance. In the meantime, the woman delivered the baby on the road with the help of some women residing nearby. Both mother and new-born allegedly kept lying on the road for around half-an-hour till the ambulance came.



While her husband alleged that the ambulance came late, Udaipur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sanjiv Tak had an altogether different version to offer.



Speaking to IANS, he said that Ms Nanudi came to the hospital on June 7 for a final check-up and was advised to get admitted. But the couple insisted on going back home, saying they would come back prepared with clothes. But they did not turn up on June 8 and 9.



"On June 10, when the female had a labour pain, her husband tried taking her to the hospital on a bike on a hilly road and the baby was delivered on the way. Badrilal called the ambulance at 9.55 a.m, ambulance departed from hospital at 9.58 a.m and at 10.10 a.m, they were in hospital," he said.



The doctor termed it a case of ignorance and not apathy, saying that the woman was advised by the doctors to get admitted, but she did not pay heed to the advice.



"I have spoken to the woman and her husband. Both mother and child are fine. The new born weighs 3 kg which shows his healthy condition," he said, adding that they had informed the couple in advance about the due time of the delivery and that it could happen any time.



Attacking the state government over the incident, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot said at a time when Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was touring various parts of the state claiming success of her medical schemes, the people residing in the interiors were still deprived of even basic facilities.



"Funds under Nirbhaya Kosh haven't been utilised and one-stop crisis centres had also also not been opened in districts due to which women are being deprived of basic facilities. Even special courts under POCSO Act had not seen the light of the day to date," he alleged.



The voters would give a befitting reply to this insensitivity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the coming elections, he added.



On the other hand, speaking about the achievements of the state government in the medical field, Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf on Monday said while the Congress government could give only seven medical colleges to the state in around 70 years, they had given eight medical colleges in just four years.



"Out of these eight colleges, five colleges will start working from July 1," said Mr Saraf while talking to the media in Jaipur after addressing a public hearing session.



Mr Saraf said that Rajasthan witnessed decline on all fronts under the tenure of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had taken the state to a new height.



Schemes like Bhamashah, e-mitra, Annaporrna, etc., had helped common man get numerous benefits in different areas, he added.







In a state ruled by a woman Chief Minister, a case of alleged medical apathy has surfaced in Rajasthan where a woman delivered a baby on the road in Udaipur district as an ambulance failed to reach on time.According to information, Badrilal Meena's wife Nanudi, residing in Sera gram panchayat in Udaipur district, was pregnant. As she complained of labour pains, her husband decided to take her to hospital on his bike through hilly terrain.On the way, her pain intensified and the man had to stop the bike on the main road and dialled 108 to call the ambulance. In the meantime, the woman delivered the baby on the road with the help of some women residing nearby. Both mother and new-born allegedly kept lying on the road for around half-an-hour till the ambulance came.While her husband alleged that the ambulance came late, Udaipur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sanjiv Tak had an altogether different version to offer.Speaking to IANS, he said that Ms Nanudi came to the hospital on June 7 for a final check-up and was advised to get admitted. But the couple insisted on going back home, saying they would come back prepared with clothes. But they did not turn up on June 8 and 9."On June 10, when the female had a labour pain, her husband tried taking her to the hospital on a bike on a hilly road and the baby was delivered on the way. Badrilal called the ambulance at 9.55 a.m, ambulance departed from hospital at 9.58 a.m and at 10.10 a.m, they were in hospital," he said.The doctor termed it a case of ignorance and not apathy, saying that the woman was advised by the doctors to get admitted, but she did not pay heed to the advice."I have spoken to the woman and her husband. Both mother and child are fine. The new born weighs 3 kg which shows his healthy condition," he said, adding that they had informed the couple in advance about the due time of the delivery and that it could happen any time.Attacking the state government over the incident, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot said at a time when Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was touring various parts of the state claiming success of her medical schemes, the people residing in the interiors were still deprived of even basic facilities."Funds under Nirbhaya Kosh haven't been utilised and one-stop crisis centres had also also not been opened in districts due to which women are being deprived of basic facilities. Even special courts under POCSO Act had not seen the light of the day to date," he alleged.The voters would give a befitting reply to this insensitivity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the coming elections, he added.On the other hand, speaking about the achievements of the state government in the medical field, Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf on Monday said while the Congress government could give only seven medical colleges to the state in around 70 years, they had given eight medical colleges in just four years."Out of these eight colleges, five colleges will start working from July 1," said Mr Saraf while talking to the media in Jaipur after addressing a public hearing session.Mr Saraf said that Rajasthan witnessed decline on all fronts under the tenure of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had taken the state to a new height. Schemes like Bhamashah, e-mitra, Annaporrna, etc., had helped common man get numerous benefits in different areas, he added. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter