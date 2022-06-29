Udaipur Murder: Cops Reject 'Killers Served Biryani In Jail' Claim

Rajasthan Police shared a screenshot of the fake news story

A media report that claimed the two accused in the murder of a tailor in Udaipur over a post on Prophet Muhammad would be served biryani in jail has been called out as fake by the Rajasthan Police.

The fake story on a purported Hindi news website carried the headline - "After being arrested, the two Udaipur killers would be served biryani in Rajasthan jail. What if it was in UP (Uttar Pradesh)?"

The story was tweeted by many, including the anchor of a news channel, who has now deleted the post.

"A fake news is going viral. This is absolutely wrong. In Udaipur, strict action will be taken against the criminals. The police will not deal softly with criminals. We are committed to maintaining law and order in the state," the Rajasthan Police tweeted in Hindi, along with a screenshot of the fake news webpage shared by a verified handle.

A day after violent protests, the situation is calm in Udaipur except for sporadic minor incidents, the police said.

The Udaipur tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, 48, was murdered by two men at his shop yesterday. The attackers filmed the murder in gory detail and even threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The country's frontline anti-terror group National Investigation Agency, or NIA, has taken over the case after treating the murder as a terror attack.

The two accused have been arrested, the state police said, adding more suspects would be questioned and all angles including foreign links will be investigated.