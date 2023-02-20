Uber To Introduce 25,000 EVs In India Amid Clean Car Push

Uber Technologies will introduce 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in India for ride-sharing over three years, its country head said on Monday, its first move to adopt clean cars.

The EVs will be bought by Uber's fleet partners from Tata Motors, India's biggest electric carmaker, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia told Reuters.

"We are going to be a big catalyst in accelerating the (EV) ecosystem," Singh told Reuters.

India's federal and state governments are pushing for greater electrification of shared taxis, an area currently dominated by Uber's local rival BluSmart, an electric mobility start-up.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)