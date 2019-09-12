Two US Lawmakers Seek Immediate End Of Communication Blackout In Kashmir

Restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir as a preventive measure by the government

Two US lawmakers have expressed concerns over the situation in Kashmir, and urged US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to convince India to immediately end the communication blockade and release those who have been detained.

In a letter to Secretary Pompeo dated September 11, Pramila Jayapal, the first and the only Indian-American Congresswoman in the House of Representatives, and Congressman James P McGovern said the international media and independent human rights observers must immediately be allowed into Jammu and Kashmir.

"We urge you to work across the Administration to press the Indian Government to immediately end its communications blackout of Kashmir, expedite the process of reviewing and releasing individuals 'preventatively' detained, ensure hospitals have access to life-saving medicines and protect the rights of the Kashmiri people to freedom of assembly and worship," the letter states.

The two lawmakers told Secretary Pompeo that they have significant concerns about the "crisis" in Kashmir.

"In particular, we are concerned about credible reports from journalists and advocates on the ground that the Indian government has detained thousands of people with no recourse," they said.

Restrictions were imposed as a preventive measure by the government when New Delhi had on August 5 scrapped the state's 'temporary' special status under Article 370 of the Constitution of India and bifurcated it into Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"We also urged the Indian Government at its highest levels to make it clear that religious tolerance - long a principle of Indian history and democracy - must be upheld," the two lawmakers wrote in the letter.

Tagging the letter in a tweet, Ms Jayapal said: "I continue to be deeply concerned about credible reports of a humanitarian crisis in Jammu & Kashmir. Even in complex situations, we look to strong democratic allies like India to uphold basic human rights and due process."



