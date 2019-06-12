Two Teenagers Allegedly Rape 8-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh: Police

The girl had gone to bathe at a water body when the two raped her, the police said. (Representational)

Two teenagers allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl at a village in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said today.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and the two boys were detained today, the police added.

"The girl had gone to bathe at a water body in the village when the two boys sexually assaulted her. On reaching home, she complained about health problems, after which her parents took her to the district hospital," district superintendent of police Abhijeet Ranjan said.

At the hospital, she confided in the nurses about what had actually happened. The police were informed about the case and her medical examination confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted, officials said.

"A search was conducted and the two boys, aged 14 and 15 years, were detained," Mr Ranjan said, adding that they have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"We are interrogating the duo. They will be produced in the juvenile court on Thursday," he added.