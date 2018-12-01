Two Soldiers Killed, Many Injured As Landmine Explodes Along LoC

A landmine exploded near the anti-infiltration obstacle system when an Army column was on patrol duty along the LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, an officer said.

All India | | Updated: December 01, 2018 20:33 IST
Two Soldiers Killed, Many Injured As Landmine Explodes Along LoC

A landmine exploded when an Army column was on patrol duty along LoC. (Representational)


Jammu: 

Two Army personnel were killed and as many injured in an accidental blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir today, an officer said.

A landmine exploded near the anti-infiltration obstacle system when an Army column was on patrol duty along the LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district late this afternoon, the officer said, quoting preliminary information.

The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical, the Army spokesperson said.

Further details are awaited, he added.

