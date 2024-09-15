Watch: Two Russian Couples Get Married As Per Hindu Rituals In Haridwar

The couples were dressed in traditional Indian attire

Haridwar witnessed a unique celebration of love on Saturday when two Russian couples got married as per Hindu traditions. The wedding took place at the Akhand Param Dham Ashram, where the couples embraced Indian customs, including the chanting of Vedic hymns and completing seven rounds (saat phere) around a sacred fire, symbolising their commitment.

The couple, who have been married for 20 years and have three children, chose to renew their vows as per Hindu customs, a guest revealed to the news agency PTI.

“They have already tested their relationship and are confident they'll be together for the rest of their lives,” the guest said. “Their admiration for Indian culture inspired them to renew their vows here.”

The wedding ceremony was conducted by the Ashram's priest, who shared insights into the growing international interest in Indian culture.

“Every year, we hold meditation camps here, attracting people from around the world,” he told PTI.

“Many come for spiritual guidance and receive mantras and blessings from Gurudev Bhagwan. Today, these two couples decided to marry as per Indian customs, so we conducted their weddings following the Vedic traditions.”

The couples were dressed in traditional Indian attire, with the brides sporting mehndi (henna) designs on their hands. Friends and family joined in the celebrations, singing and dancing. They wore flower garlands, creating a festive Indian wedding atmosphere.

Guests at the wedding shared how deeply moved the Russian couples were by Indian culture. A guest mentioned, “The couples wanted a bond that would last not just for one lifetime but for seven lifetimes, as they had heard that Indian weddings signify an unbreakable bond. This is why they chose to marry according to Hindu customs.”

This is not the first instance of Russians embracing Indian culture. In October 2023, three Russian couples married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the Akhand Paramdham Ashram in Haridwar. The couple, who were part of a 50-member Russian pilgrimage group, were impressed by Indian culture and decided to get married according to Hindu customs. The wedding ceremony included the procession of the three brides, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva, and taking seven rounds around the sacred fire. The couples wore traditional Indian attire, and the ceremony was accompanied by Hindi songs, drums and Uttarakhandi musical instruments.