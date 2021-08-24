Two Maoists Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Sukma: Police

Several arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site. (Representational)

At least two Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Tuesday.

Several arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.

Speaking to ANI, senior police officer Sunil Sharma said, "An encounter is underway between the Maoists and security forces in forest areas of Gompad, Sukma district."

"Bodies of two Maoists were recovered with arms/ammunition/explosive material and other camping material of Maoists. Search is on for other Maoists who have fled the spot," he added.

The primary identification indicated that one dead might be Kawasi Hunga, Konta Area LoS commander (ACM rank).

Further details are awaited.