Two Men Detained After Seen Near Zeeshan Siddique's Office

Two men were detained on Thursday night for loitering near the Bandra office of former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, whose father and former minister Baba Siddiquewas gunned down close by on October 12 last year.

The two men are from Sangli and were spotted moving around near Zesshan Siddique's Kherwadi office, the Nirmal Nagar police station official said.

"One of Siddique's aides alerted police. The duo have claimed they were facing financial difficulties and were planning to seek help from Siddiqui. They were allowed to go after their background was verified," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)