Two Killed In Centring Frame Crash At Under-Construction Building In Chhattisgarh

Two workers were killed and six others injured when a centring frame collapsed during the laying of a slab at an under-construction building in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday, police said.

One of the injured workers is said to be in critical condition.

The accident occurred in the Vishal Nagar area on VIP Road where a multi-storey building is being constructed, Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle told PTI.

As per preliminary information, a slab was being laid on the 8th floor of the building around 3:30 PM when the centring frame crashed and fell on the ground, he said.

Eight workers trapped under the debris of iron bars and construction materials were evacuated and admitted to different hospitals.

Of them, two succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, he said.

The under-construction project belongs to a private developer firm which has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased, officials said.

Police had earlier said 10 injured workers were injured in the incident.

Of the six injured, the condition of one worker was stated to be serious, Raipur Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said.

Soon after being alerted about the incident, police and district administration officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) joined them subsequently, he said.

As per the information, no more worker is trapped under the debris. However, once the construction materials are removed, which will be done within the next few hours, everything will be clearer, he added.

