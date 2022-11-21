Two Killed After Truck Rams Into Motorcycle In UP's Azamgarh: Cops

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Atraulia.

A private bus rammed into a motorcycle and caught fire, leaving two men dead and six others injured near Lohra village here, police said on Monday.

The Delhi-bound bus was charred in the accident that took place on Sunday night, they said.

The bus dragged the motorcycle for some distance before it caught fire, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Rusia said. The victims have been identified as Ravindra and Pintu, residents of Badsara Aima village, police said, adding their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Atraulia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)