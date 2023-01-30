Two Killed After Train Engine Collides With Inspection Trolley In Madhya Pradesh

Two railway employees were killed in a collision between a train engine and an inspection trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Monday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near Bhoma railway station, some 15 km from the district headquarters, around 4.45 pm, Kanhiwada police station in-charge Monish Singh said.

The train engine was coming from Nainpur to Seoni, while an inspection trolley was going to Bhoma from Seoni, when they collided, he said.

People travelling in the trolley could not see the engine due to a turn, resulting in the accident, the official said.

Of the five persons present in the trolley, three of them managed to jumped off and two were killed in the accident, he said.

One person was seriously wounded, while two other sustained minor injuries, the official said.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Bhagat Singh Gotharia said the deceased Ramsajun Yadav was a senior section engineer of South East Central Railway (SECR) and Lallan Yadav was a trackman.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)