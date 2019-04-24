Two Killed After Being Run Over By Train In Rajasthan

The Phulera-Rewari Passenger Train ran over workers under Neem ka Thana area. (Representational)

Two people have been killed after a train ran over them in Rajasthan's Sikar district, officials said today.

The deceased were identified as brick kiln workers Shankar Balai (22) and Deepak Regar (23), SHO Neem Ka Thana Rajendra Prasad said.

The Phulera-Rewari Passenger Train ran over them under Neem ka Thana area on Tuesday night, he said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem. The matter has been registered under section 174 of CrPC, he added.

Meanwhile in Ajmer district, a 36-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of the Ranikhet Express on Wednesday.

GRP Head Constable Bhagwan Singh said the deceased was identified as Pappu Musalman.

He said family members have been informed on the basis of the identity card found in the deceased's pocket. Post-mortem will be conducted after family members reach Ajmer.

