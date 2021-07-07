2 Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter today in Handwara (Representational)

Another Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani has been killed by the police in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara district, the police informed on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, another top Hizbul terrorist, Mehrazuddin Halwai alias Ubaid, was also killed in the encounter.

According to the police, Burhan Wani was engaged in series of killings of civilians and security forces in South Kashmir while Mehrazuddin Halwai was active in North Kashmir.

"A contemporary of HM's notorious terrorist Burhan Wani. While Burhan was engaged in series of civilian/SFs killings in South Kashmir, Mehrazuddin Halwai was involved in killing of civilians/SFs in NorthKashmir," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

