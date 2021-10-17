2 Missing, 4 Injured After Car Loses Control, Falls Into 200-Metre-Deep Gorge In Uttarakhand

The accident took place on the Badrinath national highway near Chamoli (Representational)

A car today fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district today, officials said, adding, two people are missing and four others seriously injured.

The incident took place on the Badrinath national highway near Chamoli when the vehicle went out of control and fell into a 200-metre deep gorge, the district disaster management office said.

A search operation has been launched to find the missing people, while the injured have been rushed to the district hospital, it said.